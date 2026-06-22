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Uruguay drop Nunez for Cape Verde clash as Bielsa packs midfield
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Uruguay drop Nunez for Cape Verde clash as Bielsa packs midfield

Uruguay drop Nunez for Cape Verde clash as Bielsa packs midfield
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Uruguay v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 21, 2026 Uruguay's Darwin Nunez arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Paul Childs
Uruguay drop Nunez for Cape Verde clash as Bielsa packs midfield
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Uruguay v Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 21, 2026 Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Paul Childs
22 Jun 2026 05:10AM
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MIAMI, June 21 : Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa dropped Darwin Nunez for their World Cup Group H game against Cape Verde on Sunday.

Nunez was ineffective after starting in their 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia, taking just one shot before he was substituted at halftime, with the forward failing to find the net in his last 14 appearances for Uruguay.

• Agustin Canobbio comes into  Uruguay's starting lineup and Matias Vina makes way for Juan Manuel Sanabria.

• Bielsa opted for a midfield-heavy lineup as Uruguay expect to face a defensive wall of Cape Verde players, who kept European champions Spain at bay in a 0-0 draw.

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• Cape Verde name strongest possible lineup, including Sidny Cabral, who was booked against Spain and risks a suspension with one more caution.

• Laros Duarte is dropped from midfield and Telmo Arcanjo earns a start.

• Vozinha keeps his place in goal after his heroics against Spain.

Uruguay: Fernando Muslera, Sebastian Caceres, Guillermo Varela, Mathias Olivera, Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Agustin Canobbio, Maxi Araujo, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Federico Vinas.

Cape Verde: Vozinha, Diney Borges, Pico Lopes, Sidny Lopes Cabral, Steven Moreira, Kevin Pina, Jamiro Monteiro, Garry Rodrigues, Telmo Arcanjo, Gilson Benchimol, Ryan Mendes.

Source: Reuters
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