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Uruguay's World Cup ends in failure, friction and no wins
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Uruguay's World Cup ends in failure, friction and no wins

Uruguay's World Cup ends in failure, friction and no wins
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Uruguay v Spain - Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico - June 26, 2026 Uruguay players look dejected after the match REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Uruguay's World Cup ends in failure, friction and no wins
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Uruguay v Spain - Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico - June 26, 2026 Uruguay's Juan Manuel Sanabria looks dejected after the match as Uruguay are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
Uruguay's World Cup ends in failure, friction and no wins
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Uruguay v Spain - Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico - June 26, 2026 Uruguay's Agustin Canobbio is shown a red card by referee Ismail Elfath REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Uruguay's World Cup ends in failure, friction and no wins
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Uruguay v Spain - Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico - June 26, 2026 Spain's Lamine Yamal in action with Uruguay's Juan Manuel Sanabria and Mathias Olivera REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Uruguay's World Cup ends in failure, friction and no wins
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Uruguay v Spain - Estadio Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Mexico - June 26, 2026 Uruguay's Darwin Nunez looks dejected with teammates after the match as Uruguay are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez
27 Jun 2026 11:39AM
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June 26 : Uruguay's World Cup ended on Friday as Marcelo Bielsa's side crashed out without a win, becoming the only CONMEBOL team not to reach the knockout rounds in a tournament format built to give heavyweights little excuse for failing to advance.

Twice world champions Uruguay were eliminated after a 1-0 defeat by Spain, having previously drawn with Saudi Arabia and World Cup debutants Cape Verde in Group H.

In an expanded 48-team tournament where 32 nations advance, Uruguay's exit ranks as one of the most glaring failures.

The disappointment was heightened by the talent at Bielsa's disposal. Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Ugarte and Darwin Nunez formed the core of a team expected to comfortably reach the knockout stage after a solid qualifying campaign and third-place finish at the 2024 Copa America.

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Instead, Uruguay looked disjointed throughout the group stage, unable to turn possession and pressure into control or goals. Their campaign extended a winless run dating back to October, when they beat Uzbekistan in a friendly, and was a second straight World Cup in which they failed to progress.

The disappointment also came against a backdrop of growing tension around Argentine Bielsa's methods.

Senior figures, including Uruguay's all-time record scorer Luis Suarez, questioned aspects of his management, particularly the intensity of training and direction of the team.

Local media reported that captains Valverde, Bentancur, Ugarte and goalkeeper Sergio Rochet met Bielsa before the Spain match to raise concerns over the physical demands of training and his tactical approach.

The reports said the exchange became tense, with players concerned the workload had left them fatigued during matches.

Bielsa had already hinted before the tournament that his tenure could end after the tournament, saying in May his "job ends with the World Cup."

Following a winless exit marked by poor performances and internal friction, his future appears increasingly uncertain.

Source: Reuters
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