US defender Richards in race to be fit for World Cup after ankle injury

May 31 : Chris Richards' hopes of playing for the United States in the World Cup on home soil hang in the balance because of an ankle injury, with coach Mauricio Pochettino leaving the defender out of the squad for a warm-up friendly against Senegal on Sunday.

Richards tore two ligaments in his ankle while playing for Crystal Palace in a 2-2 Premier League draw with Brentford this month and did not feature in the club's Conference League final victory this week.

"We decided with Chris, with the medical and the performance staff, (for him) to not be part of the group that is going to be in North Carolina playing tomorrow against Senegal," Pochettino told reporters on Saturday.

"I think he needs to keep doing his rehab, and I think it's much better to stay here and plan to train and reevaluate next week how he is.

"I was asking from yesterday, (when Richards) arrived, to (assistant coach) Jesus 100 times: 'What do you think, what information do we have?'. The answer was, ‘Wait, wait, wait, wait.’ Yes, it's too early. We need to see. The next few days are going to be key."

Pochettino added that defender Tim Ream, who has made 80 appearances for the United States, had been named captain of the side.

"I am so grateful that he is with us, because he's a great captain, not only on the field, we know that, maybe more important, off the field," Pochettino added.

"I think he has the experience, the capacity to be the leader that we want, the positive leader."

The United States, who are co-hosting the World Cup with Mexico and Canada, open their Group D campaign against Paraguay on June 12 at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.

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