US Open underdogs Osaka, Auger-Aliassime storm into quarter-finals

The U.S. Open's Labor Day Monday morning session belonged to the underdogs, as Naomi Osaka and Felix Auger-Aliassime delivered commanding performances that carried them back to Grand Slam quarter-finals after years in the wilderness.

Osaka looked every bit the four-time major champion while dismantling third seed Coco Gauff 6-3 6-2 in just 64 minutes, reaching her first Flushing Meadows quarter-final in five years with a display that mixed power with poise at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I'm a little sensitive. I don't want to cry. I had so much fun out here," said Osaka, whose smile never left her face during the dominant victory.

"A big thank you to my team. We've been through a lot, it hasn't been easy but they have been by my side."

For Gauff, the defeat marked another chapter in a challenging post-French Open period. Despite serving better than she had all tournament, the American made crucial errors from the baseline in areas where she typically excels.

"Today she was definitely on paper the underdog," Gauff said of her 23rd-seeded opponent, acknowledging the upset.

Auger-Aliassime delivered his own statement with a composed 7-5 6-3 6-4 victory over 15th seed Andrey Rublev, reaching his first major quarter-final since the 2022 Australian Open after battling through injuries and confidence struggles.

"Today is my first time playing Arthur Ashe in a few years. It feels even better than the first time," the 25th seed said.

"In '21 I was on my way back and had a few setbacks and injuries, struggles with confidence. To come back here for the second time, it feels better and more deserved."

Iga Swiatek continued her incredible season with a clinical 6-3 6-1 dismantling of 13th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in just 64 minutes, the 24-year-old becoming the youngest woman to reach quarter-finals of all four Grand Slams in a single season since Maria Sharapova in 2005.

Both underdogs credited improvements in their mental approaches for their breakthrough moments.

Osaka emphasised wanting to "be grateful" and have fun against elite opposition, while Auger-Aliassime stressed staying "calm-headed in those big pressure moments."

The Canadian faces eighth seed Alex de Minaur next, while Osaka will meet 11th seed Karolina Muchova as both look to continue their remarkable New York resurrections.

The evening session promises more drama as defending champion Jannik Sinner kicks off play on Arthur Ashe Stadium, aiming to reach his eighth consecutive Grand Slam quarter-final when he takes on 23rd seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

The night concludes with American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova facing Brazilian 18th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Venus Williams capped off a magical day session by advancing with partner Leylah Fernandez in their improbable doubles run, converting four of five break points in a 6-3 6-4 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova and Zhang Shuai on Louis Armstrong Stadium.