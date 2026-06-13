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US picks Freese in goal, Paraguay's Enciso makes start in World Cup match in LA
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US picks Freese in goal, Paraguay's Enciso makes start in World Cup match in LA

US picks Freese in goal, Paraguay's Enciso makes start in World Cup match in LA

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - United States Training - Great Park Sports Complex, Irvine, California, U.S. - June 11, 2026 Matt Freese of the U.S. during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kiyoshi Mio

13 Jun 2026 08:16AM
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LOS ANGELES, June 12 : U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino has selected Matt Freese over Matt Turner to start in goal in Friday's World Cup match at Los Angeles Stadium while Julio Enciso will make a surprise start for Paraguay despite a recent injury.

• U.S. starting lineup includes defender Chris Richards, who had been working his way back from an ankle injury. 

• Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic spearhead U.S. attack and captain Tim Ream will lead the home side's defence. 

• Enciso's presence should provide a boost to a Paraguay squad that has struggled to score in recent matches. 

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• Gustavo Alfaro selects Orlando Gill to start in goal.

• The Group D match marks the first match in the U.S. of the expanded 48-team World Cup. 

Lineups:

Paraguay: Orlando Gill, Omar Alderete, Juan Jose Caceres, Junior Alonso, Gustavo Gomez, Diego Gomez, Miguel Almiron, Andres Cubas, Damian Bobadilla, Antonio Sanabria, Julio Enciso

United States: Matt Freese, Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Alex Freeman, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Malik Tillman, Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun

Source: Reuters
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