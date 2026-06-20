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US reach World Cup knockout round with dominant 2-0 win over Australia
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US reach World Cup knockout round with dominant 2-0 win over Australia

US reach World Cup knockout round with dominant 2-0 win over Australia
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Australia - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Alex Freeman of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal with Cristian Roldan and Alex Zendejas REUTERS/Albert Gea
US reach World Cup knockout round with dominant 2-0 win over Australia
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Australia - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Alex Freeman of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
US reach World Cup knockout round with dominant 2-0 win over Australia
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Australia - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Australia's Cameron Burgess scores an own goal and the first goal for U.S. REUTERS/Albert Gea
US reach World Cup knockout round with dominant 2-0 win over Australia
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Australia - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Australia's Mathew Leckie in action with Tim Ream of the U.S. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Steven Bisig
US reach World Cup knockout round with dominant 2-0 win over Australia
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group D - United States v Australia - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 19, 2026 Alex Freeman of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal with Chris Richards REUTERS/Lee Smith
20 Jun 2026 05:08AM (Updated: 20 Jun 2026 05:12AM)
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SEATTLE, June 19 : The United States advanced to the World Cup knockout stage with one game to spare after comfortably beating Australia 2-0 in Group D on Friday.

The tournament co-hosts went ahead in the 11th minute when Folarin Balogun burst beyond the Australian back line and delivered a pass that defender Cameron Burgess turned into his own net.

The U.S. doubled their advantage shortly before halftime as Alex Freeman headed home from close range, a goal that was initially ruled out for offside but awarded following a VAR review, sparking jubilant celebrations on a sun-splashed afternoon in the Pacific Northwest.

The U.S. moved on to six points and into the round of 32. They will conclude Group D against Turkey on Thursday at Los Angeles Stadium, while Australia, on three points, face Paraguay at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Source: Reuters
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