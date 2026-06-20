US reach World Cup knockout round with dominant 2-0 win over Australia

SEATTLE, June 19 : The United States advanced to the World Cup knockout stage with one game to spare after comfortably beating Australia 2-0 in Group D on Friday.

The tournament co-hosts went ahead in the 11th minute when Folarin Balogun burst beyond the Australian back line and delivered a pass that defender Cameron Burgess turned into his own net.

The U.S. doubled their advantage shortly before halftime as Alex Freeman headed home from close range, a goal that was initially ruled out for offside but awarded following a VAR review, sparking jubilant celebrations on a sun-splashed afternoon in the Pacific Northwest.

The U.S. moved on to six points and into the round of 32. They will conclude Group D against Turkey on Thursday at Los Angeles Stadium, while Australia, on three points, face Paraguay at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.