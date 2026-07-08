US Soccer to hold post-World Cup talks with Pochettino over future

July 7 : U.S. Soccer said it will resume talks with Mauricio Pochettino over his future after a period of "rest and reflection" following the Argentine's management of a U.S. team that exited the World Cup with a humiliating 4-1 defeat by Belgium.

The 54-year-old Pochettino's contract expires after the tournament, and his future has become a central question following a disappointing end to the campaign for a U.S. side that had hoped to make a deep run on home soil.

The federation said it had held "positive conversations" with Pochettino before the tournament about the future and that both sides agreed to continue discussions after a pause.

"We have a great deal of respect and gratitude for Mauricio, his staff and everyone part of the program," U.S. Soccer said in a statement on Tuesday.

The defeat by the Belgians punctured rising expectations around the team and is likely to intensify scrutiny of the program's direction as U.S. Soccer assesses whether Pochettino is the right person to lead the next cycle.

The Argentine, who was seen kicking water bottles on the sideline in frustration during the round-of-16 match in Seattle, has not yet commented on his future with the team.

He said after the match that there had been "good things and not so good things" about his nearly two years coaching the team, adding that the journey has been "amazing."

U.S. Soccer acknowledged that significant work remains.

"We have shared excitement about our potential and also shared clarity about the amount of work at all levels still required to achieve our ambition," the federation said.

Pochettino, the former Tottenham Hotspur, Paris St Germain and Chelsea manager, was hired in September 2024 and tasked with turning the United States into serious contenders.

However, the manner of the team's World Cup exit will leave the federation facing difficult questions in the weeks ahead.