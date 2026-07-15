Logo
Logo

Sport

US striker Balogun expected controversy over suspended red-card ban
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

US striker Balogun expected controversy over suspended red-card ban

US striker Balogun expected controversy over suspended red-card ban
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - United States v Belgium - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Folarin Balogun of the U.S. looks dejected as he applauds fans after the match following their elimination from the World Cup IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Blake Dahlin
US striker Balogun expected controversy over suspended red-card ban
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - United States v Bosnia and Herzegovina - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, U.S. - July 1, 2026 Folarin Balogun of the U.S. is shown a red card by referee Raphael Claus REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
15 Jul 2026 04:46AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

July 14 : U.S. striker Folarin Balogun said he knew FIFA's decision to suspend his one-game red-card ban at the World Cup would cause "a lot of controversy", after U.S. President Donald Trump called on FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the decision.

The 25-year-old was sent off during the team's 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1 after planting his boot into the ankle of ​defender Tarik Muharemovic, which carried an automatic one-match ban.

Days later FIFA made the controversial ⁠decision to suspend Balogun's ban for a one-year probationary period, with Trump claiming credit and world soccer's governing body citing Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code.

The unprecedented move cleared the striker to play in a last-16 clash against Belgium and became one of the biggest talking points of the tournament. 

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"My initial reaction was I was happy to be back in the team. But when I kind of started to reflect, I knew it was going to cause a lot of controversy," Balogun told CBS Mornings on Tuesday.

"I could almost see within my teammates a bit of nerves because it was something that's so unique.

"But the closer we got to the game, I tried to just focus as best as I could. But it was difficult, a lot of outside noise and that's hard to avoid." 

The suspension thrust FIFA's disciplinary process into the global spotlight, drawing criticism from European soccer governing body UEFA and former referees. 

Balogun conceded it was a confusing few days for him as he took on a supporting role in training to try to keep the team's morale high before finding out he was cleared to play. 

"We found out on the team bus. Everybody was like screaming and shouting," Balogun said. "It was a pretty intense bus ride to the practice field."

Balogun said it was not hard to separate "the emotion from the job at hand" ahead of the match against Belgium, who expressed their anger about FIFA's decision and went on to win 4-1, knocking the U.S. out of the tournament.

"We're all professionals so it's not something I think was too difficult to be able to separate once we kind of got over the initial announcement that I'd be back in the team," Balogun added.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement