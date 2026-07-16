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Vakatawa to debut for Fiji after switch from France
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Vakatawa to debut for Fiji after switch from France

Vakatawa to debut for Fiji after switch from France
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2019 - Quarter Final - Wales v France - Oita Stadium, Oita, Japan - October 20, 2019 France's Virimi Vakatawa in action REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo
Vakatawa to debut for Fiji after switch from France
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2019 - Quarter Final - Wales v France - Oita Stadium, Oita, Japan - October 20, 2019 France's Virimi Vakatawa in action with Wales' Gareth Davies REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Vakatawa to debut for Fiji after switch from France
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2019 - Pool C - France v Tonga - Kumamoto Stadium, Kumamoto, Japan - October 6, 2019 France's Virimi Vakatawa scores their first try REUTERS/Edgar Su
Vakatawa to debut for Fiji after switch from France
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2019 - Pool C - France v Tonga - Kumamoto Stadium, Kumamoto, Japan - October 6, 2019 France's Virimi Vakatawa scores their first try REUTERS/Edgar Su
16 Jul 2026 10:21PM (Updated: 16 Jul 2026 10:25PM)
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EDINBURGH, July 16 : Fiji will hand a debut to centre Virimi Vakatawa when they meet Scotland in the Nations Championship on Saturday, reviving his international career after 32 caps for France.

• Vakatawa’s stint with France ended abruptly four years ago when medical examinations revealed a heart abnormality but he returned one year later at Bristol.

• The 34-year-old meets World Rugby's eligibility rules to switch national teams, with more than 36 months having passed since his last French cap, and he replaces Kalaveti Ravouvou from the team thrashed 73-8 by England in Liverpool last Saturday.

• Simione Kuruvoli, banned after being sent off against England, is replaced at scrumhalf by Frank Lomani in one of four backline changes to the team, announced on Thursday.

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• Among the forwards, lock Temo Mayanavanua replaces Tevita Ratuva, while among the loose forwards, Pita-Gus Sowakula and Elia Canakaivata return to the starting lineup.

• Fiji have ceded home advantage for the match, as they did against Wales and England over the last fortnight.

Team: 15-Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, 14-Selestino Ravutaumada, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Josua Tuisova, 11-Jiuta Wainiqolo, 10-Caleb Muntz, 9-Frank Lomani, 8-Elia Canakaivata, 7-Lekima Tagitagivalu, 6-Pita-Gus Sowakula, 5-Temo Mayanavanua, 4-Isoa Nasilasila, 3-Mesake Doge, 2-Tevita Ikanivere (captain), 1-Eroni Mawi

Replacements: 16-Sam Matavesi, 17-Livai Natave, 18-Peni Ravai, 19-Mesake Vocevoce, 20-Kitione Salawa, 21-Sam Wye, 22-Isikeli Rabitu, 23-Salesi Rayasi.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters
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