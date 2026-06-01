Vallejo fined $65,000 for sexist remark about French Open umpire

PARIS, June 1 : Paraguayan player Adolfo Daniel Vallejo was fined $65,000 after he suggested women lacked the courage to umpire rowdy crowds following his defeat by a French teenager, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said on Monday.

Vallejo blamed Brazilian referee Ana Carvalho for failing to control the home fans during his second-round loss to France's Moise Kouame, who triumphed 6-3 7-5 3-6 2-6 7-6 (10-8) at a packed Court Suzanne Lenglen.

"For us, things are very clear. This type of remark is not acceptable," Mauresmo told reporters.