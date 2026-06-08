Van Persie fired by Feyenoord, Dutch media report

ROTTERDAM, June 7 : Robin van Persie has been fired as coach of Dutch club Feyenoord after only one full season in charge and despite the club finishing second in the league standings, local media reported on Sunday.

Multiple media outlets in the Netherlands said the 42-year-old former Arsenal and Manchester United striker has been sacked despite having one more season on his contract but there was no immediate confirmation from the club.

The move follows the appointment of a new general manager Robert Eenhoorn and technical director Devy Rigaux at the club.

Last week Rigaux said: "We will take the time to analyse everything that has happened here this past season, so that we also have a clear picture to make decisions.”

Feyenoord finished 19 points behind runaway winners PSV Eindhoven and were inconsistent throughout the season with Van Persie being criticised for run-ins with players and persistent tinkering with the team, amid reports he had a chaotic management style.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Pritha Sarkar)