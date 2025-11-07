Logo
Verona's Roman Arena to host Winter Games closing ceremony
FILE PHOTO: Milano-Cortina 2026 - Preview - Verona, Italy - November 26, 2024 General view of the Arena of Verona REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo

07 Nov 2025 12:28AM
ROME :The Verona Arena, a Roman amphitheatre in the heart of the northern Italian city, will host the closing ceremony for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, local organisers said on Thursday.

The closing ceremony will be held on February 22. The Games will open on February 6 and are being co-hosted by the city of Milan and the Alpine resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo with events spread across a large area of northern Italy.

"For the first time in history an Olympic Ceremony will be held at a World Heritage Site: Arena di Verona," said Giovanni Malago, president of the Milano Cortina 2026 organising committee, adding the event would combine "sport, art and culture in a celebration of Italian beauty."

Prominent Italian dancer Roberto Bolle will take part in the ceremony which will be entitled "Beauty in Action".

The Arena in Verona often hosts open-air concerts.  

Source: Reuters
