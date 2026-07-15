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Versant's USA Sports secures US Bundesliga rights in live programming push
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Versant's USA Sports secures US Bundesliga rights in live programming push

Versant's USA Sports secures US Bundesliga rights in live programming push

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v FC Cologne - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 16, 2026 General view of the Bundesliga trophy on display before the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.

15 Jul 2026 06:58AM
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July 14 : Versant Media's USA Sports said on Tuesday it had struck a multi-year deal to become the exclusive English-language U.S. broadcaster of Germany's Bundesliga starting in August.

The agreement reflects a broader industry push into live programming, which media companies see as a way to win viewers and add subscribers in a mature streaming market.

Here are some more details:

• The deal, running through the 2030-31 season, will bring more than 300 live matches each year to USA Network and streaming service, Fandango.

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• Coverage will kick off on August 22 with "Der Klassiker," one of the Bundesliga's biggest rivalries, featuring defending champions Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup.

• At least 30 matches will air on USA Network, while the remaining matches will stream free on Fandango, featuring clubs like Bayern Munich, Dortmund, Bayer 04 Leverkusen and RB Leipzig.

• Robin Austermann, executive vice president of Bundesliga Americas, said the Bundesliga's U.S. fan base had grown 43 per cent over the last five years.

• This marks the league's first major shift in U.S. broadcast partners since ESPN+ acquired Bundesliga rights in 2019 for the 2020–2026 period.

• The Bundesliga agreement adds to USA Sports' portfolio of long-term rights deals, including the Women's National Basketball Association, the Professional Golfers' Association of America and the DP World Tour, all of which run into the 2030s.

Source: Reuters
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