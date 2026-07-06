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Verstappen says Red Bull wing is 'super-dangerous'
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Verstappen says Red Bull wing is 'super-dangerous'

Verstappen says Red Bull wing is 'super-dangerous'

Formula One F1 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 5, 2026 Red Bull's Max Verstappen in a car made of Lego blocks ahead of the race REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

06 Jul 2026 04:12AM
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SILVERSTONE, England, July 5 : Max Verstappen described Red Bull's rear wing as 'super-dangerous' after he crashed out of the British Grand Prix on Sunday while fighting for a podium place.

The four-time Formula One world champion did not hold back after crashing into the gravel at Stowe late in the race in an incident that triggered the safety car.

"While turning into the corner, the rear wing is not fully attaching, and you lose a lot of downforce for that. You just spin off the track,” said the 28-year-old Dutch driver.

"At this point, it’s super dangerous because I could have really hurt myself two times. I was lucky in Austria; I was lucky here. But that’s why you get really fed up with it.”

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Verstappen also crashed during qualifying in Austria, his team's home race, two weeks ago but recovered to finish second on the Sunday. 

Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies said the team would 'leave no stone unturned' to get to the bottom of the problem.

"He's right not to be happy," said the Frenchman. "It is very unpleasant for drivers to be let down by the car in high-speed corners in two consecutive races, be it for two different reasons. 

"I have no doubt that the team will put in place what is necessary for that not to happen again, even if we failed to do that today, and we take that as seriously as one can do. And therefore the minimum that Max can feel today is being unhappy."

Source: Reuters
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