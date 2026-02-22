Logo
Villa and Chelsea drop points, Milner breaks Premier league record
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Leeds United - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 21, 2026 Aston Villa's Tammy Abraham celebrates scoring their first goal with Ezri Konsa Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Leeds United - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 21, 2026 Leeds United's Lukas Nmecha in action with Aston Villa's Ross Barkley and Ezri Konsa REUTERS/Ian Walton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Burnley - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - February 21, 2026 Burnley's Kyle Walker in action with Chelsea's Malo Gusto Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
22 Feb 2026 01:18AM
BIRMINGHAM, England, Feb 21 : Aston Villa's faint Premier League title hopes suffered a blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Leeds United and Chelsea's top-four ambitions were damaged when they dropped two points against relegation-bound Burnley on Saturday.

Anton Stach's stunning 31st-minute free kick past Emiliano Martinez looked like giving Leeds a vital victory at Villa Park but substitute Tammy Abraham levelled late on.

The draw left third-placed Villa on 51 points from 27 games, seven behind leaders Arsenal who go to north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Manchester City can cut Arsenal's lead down to two points if they beat Newcastle United later.

Leeds are in 15th place, seven points above third-bottom West Ham United who host Bournemouth.

Chelsea moved above Manchester United into fourth spot on goal difference but it was two points dropped as they drew 1-1 with Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

Joao Pedro put Chelsea ahead but the hosts were reduced to 10 men when Wesley Fofana received a second yellow card and Burnley equalised in stoppage time through Zian Flemming.

Brighton & Hove Albion's James Milner broke the Premier League appearance record in his side's 2-0 win at Brentford.

The 40-year-old former Manchester City and Liverpool player made his 654th appearance to go past Gareth Barry.

Source: Reuters
