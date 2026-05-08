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Villa crush Forest 4-0 to reach Europa League final
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Villa crush Forest 4-0 to reach Europa League final

Villa crush Forest 4-0 to reach Europa League final
Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - May 7, 2026 Aston Villa's John McGinn scores their third goal REUTERS/David Klein
Villa crush Forest 4-0 to reach Europa League final
Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - May 7, 2026 Aston Villa's John McGinn celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/David Klein
08 May 2026 05:06AM
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BIRMINGHAM, England, May 7 : Aston Villa reached the Europa League final with a 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest, including two goals from John McGinn, in the second leg of their all-English semi-final on Wednesday for a 4-1 aggregate victory in pursuit of a first trophy in 30 years.

Villa will play Freiburg in Istanbul on May 20 after the German side beat Braga 3-1 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, Unai Emery's Villa team came out all guns blazing at a pulsating Villa Park and got the lead their dominance deserved in the 36th minute when Watkins tapped in following brilliant footwork from Emiliano Buendia.

Thirteen minutes into the second half, Buendia got Villa's second with a coolly-struck penalty after Nikola Milenkovic needlessly tugged Pau Torres' shirt in the area.

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Captain McGinn swept in carbon-copy goals in the 77th and 80th minutes to spark delirium amongst most of the 43,000 fans, including Villa-supporting Prince William.

Villa were European champions in 1982 and last won silverware when they lifted the League Cup in 1996. They will hope four-times Europa League winner Emery can add to his tally - for the first time with an English club.

Source: Reuters
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