Vondrousova ban puts anti-doping under scrutiny as player association seeks more say

June 23 : Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova's four-year ban for missing a doping test last year has sparked a call from the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) for anti-doping authorities to give players a greater say on testing rules.

Vondrousova was issued the suspension on Monday after the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said the Czech did not submit her sample when notified by a doping control officer in an out-of-competition test attempt at her home in December.

The 26-year-old said in April she had "reached a breaking point after months of physical and mental stress" and added an officer arriving at 8:15 p.m. demanding an immediate test felt like a serious intrusion into her privacy.

The sport's anti-doping authorities have had to fend off criticism after high-ranked players like Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek avoided long bans for failing drug tests, and the PTPA urged a more meaningful athlete voice in rules governing them.

"Without weighing in on guilt or innocence: a four-year ban for a player who has never tested positive, and who said she feared for her safety when an unidentified person came to her door late at night, should give this sport pause," the PTPA advocacy group said in a statement.

"We defend testing. But players deserve a real voice in the rules that govern them."

Last year, the PTPA filed a lawsuit against the governing bodies of tennis, accusing them of violating players' privacy rights with random drug tests.

Since tennis came under the World Anti-Doping Agency code, its rules have aligned with a system applied to athletes across all sports, with the ITIA saying cases are determined by facts and evidence, not a player's name, ranking or nationality.

"We understand that the testing process is uncomfortable, and acknowledge that it is an additional burden for players whose jobs already come with a high level of pressure and scrutiny, but it is essential to protect fair competition," ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse said in a statement.

SAFETY CONCERNS

Vondrousova's case also revived concerns around women players' safety and privacy during out-of-competition testing, particularly when visits occur at residences outside standard hours, an issue the player highlighted.

The 2023 Wimbledon champion said she did not open the door to the officer, citing fears shaped by a 2016 knife attack on fellow Czech Petra Kvitova at her home.

However, Moorhouse said procedures were designed to protect players.

"Safety and welfare of players and our testers is really important to us. Our testers are well-trained, professional, and the gender of our testing witness always matches the player," she said.

"They carry ID at all times, and players are able to verify their identity in other ways if they are ever unsure."

Moorhouse added that an independent tribunal had ultimately supported the principle that unpredictable testing was essential to protect clean sport.

This case is an important reminder that players can be tested at any time, in any place, and that refusal comes with significant risk," she said.

Former world number six Vondrousova, who has not competed since January due to a shoulder injury, can appeal the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.