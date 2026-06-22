Vondrousova given four-year ban for refusing anti-doping test

June 22 : Former Wimbledon women's champion Marketa Vondrousova has been handed a four-year suspension for refusing an anti-doping test in December, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said on Monday.

Her suspension will end on June 21, 2030, when the two-time Grand Slam finalist from the Czech Republic will be 30 years old.

ITIA said in a statement Vondrousova did not submit a sample when notified by a doping control officer during an out-of-competition test attempt at her home at around 8 p.m. on December 3.

Vondrousova said during a hearing that stress, poor mental health and concerns for her safety had affected her decision making when she refused to submit a sample.

However, the tribunal concluded that the evidence offered "no compelling justification" for the test refusal, the ITIA added.

Former world number six Vondrousova has not competed since pulling out of the Adelaide International in January due to a shoulder injury.