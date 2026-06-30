Wales cut 12 from Nations Championship squad ahead of Fiji opener

June 30 : Wales have cut 12 players from their squad for the first three fixtures of the Nations Championship, with lock Dafydd Jenkins forced to withdraw after a shoulder injury and Dewi Lake confirmed as captain.

• Four uncapped players have been axed: prop Rhys Barratt, centre Bryn Bradley, lock Ryan Woodman and loose forward Harrison Keddie.

• Olly Cracknell, Freddie Thomas, Ellis Bevan, Jarrod Evans, Gabriel Hamer-Webb, Joe Roberts and Tom Rogers also miss out.

• “We have selected a squad of 33 players for the Nations Championship to mirror what will be required for the World Cup in 2027," coach Steve Tandy said on Tuesday.

• Wales face Fiji in their opening Nations Championship encounter in Cardiff on Saturday, before trips to Argentina and South Africa on consecutive weekends.

• Forwards: Adam Beard, James Botham, Rhys Carre, Ben Carter, Ryan Elias, Kane James, Dewi Lake, Dillon Lewis, Evan Lloyd, Alex Mann, Jac Morgan, Taine Plumtree, Tommy Reffell, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Aaron Wainwright, Sam Wainwright, Ben Warren, Teddy Williams.

• Backs: Josh Adams, Sam Costelow, Dan Edwards, Mason Grady, Kieran Hardy, Joe Hawkins, Eddie James, Max Llewellyn, Ellis Mee, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Blair Murray, Louis Rees-Zammit, Ben Thomas, Tomos Williams.