Wales winger Adams suspended for three matches

LONDON :Wales winger Josh Adams has been suspended for three matches following his red card in the victory over Japan at the weekend.

Adams was initially given a yellow card for a dangerous clearout on Japan's Kippei Ishida but it was upgraded to a red following a bunker review.

A Six Nations independent disciplinary committee upheld the decision as an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.11 of World Rugby's code of conduct, namely recklessly endangering a player.

While the mid-range entry point punishment of six weeks was applied, Adams's admission of guilt as well as other mitigating factors allowed the maximum 50 per cent reduction to be applied.

He will miss Wales' clash with New Zealand this weekend and the match against South Africa a week later as well as Cardiff's EPCR Challenge Cup tie against Stade Francais.