Wallabies restore pride with third test win over Lions

SYDNEY :The Wallabies restored some pride by finally producing an 80 minute performance to beat the British & Irish Lions 22-12 in a weather-disrupted third test on Saturday, handing the visitors their only loss of their nine-match tour of Australia.

Dylan Pietsch and Max Jorgensen scored tries either side of a 40-minute delay for a lightning warning, and Tate McDermott added a third late on to ensure Australia would not be swept 3-0 by the Lions for the first time since 1904.

"So proud," said Wallabies captain Harry Wilson. "Such a tough loss last week and to bounce back with an 80 minute performance, I'm so proud of everyone. The crowd today was unbelievable and so proud to get the win.

"We just wanted this game so badly."

Jac Morgan and Will Stuart scored tries for the tourists, who had secured series honours for the first time since their last visit to Australia in 2013 by winning the first two tests in Brisbane and Melbourne.

"Our goal before the series was to try to win 3-0 and we gave it everything in harsh circumstances," said Dan Sheehan, who took over as Lions captain after Maro Itoje went off with concussion.

"But the Wallabies have been in every game we've played against them and I think they deserved the game tonight. It's just a bit disappointing on our end to finish on this disappointment."

Rain had been pouring down all day and the match started in front of a crowd of 80,213 in conditions more familiar to the nine Irishmen in the Lions team than the Wallabies.

It was the home side who struck first in the eighth minute, however, when winger Pietsch scored in the corner after the Lions had repelled the Australian forwards despite intense pressure under the posts.

The Lions got back down the other end after a raking kick to touch from Finn Russell in the 12th minute but elected to tap a penalty under the posts and the Wallabies snuffed out the danger.

Given the rain, territory was always going to be at a premium and kicking duels studded the next period of play until the Wallabies got some continuity off the pick-and-go to put more pressure on the Lions' try line.

A rolling maul from an attacking lineout was neutered and several other thrusts pushed back before the Wallabies elected to kick a penalty in the 34th minute, flyhalf Tom Lynagh converting in his last act before going off with concussion.

Lions lock James Ryan had to be carted off the field on a stretcher after taking a knee to the head in a tackle early in the second half, triggering another of a series of scuffles that had punctured the match.

The lengthy delay for Ryan's treatment was extended by a 40-minute suspension of play for a lightning warning, causing the players to head back to the dressing rooms and the evacuation of the lower tiers of the stands.

EMPTY THE TANK

Australia started well after the delay with prop Taniela Tupou charging towards the try line only to drop the ball and then compound his error by being penalised at the subsequent scrum.

Jorgensen made no mistake when he pounced on a loose ball in the 55th minute, though, the winger tip-toeing down the touchline to extend the lead to 15-0.

The Lions had trailed 23-5 after half an hour in Melbourne last week before coming back to win with a last-minute try, so the massed ranks of Lions fans were not giving up on their team just yet.

Wales captain Morgan got them on the scoreboard with a try from close range in the 62nd minute after the Lions had again turned down three points in front of the posts.

The Wallabies charged down the other end, though, and replacement scrumhalf McDermott forced his way over the line in the 71st minute to extend the lead to 22-7 soon after Lions hooker Ronan Kelleher had been sent to the sin bin.

The Lions had promised to empty the tank in their final match and they were true to their collective word with replacement prop Stuart forcing his way over the line in the final seconds.