Wasteful Villa’s away day blues continue with defeat at Fulham

LONDON, April 25 : Aston Villa’s poor away form will be a real concern for coach Unai Emery as they slipped up again at a venue where they have enjoyed much success of late following a 1-0 Premier League loss to Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Ryan Sessegnon’s first-half strike in the week in which he signed a contract extension settled a contest where Villa dominated possession but could manage only one shot on target as Emery’s side's inexplicable poor form on the road continues.

Fourth-placed Villa, who have reached the Europa League semi-finals, are still on track for Champions League qualification via their league position as they sit eight points above sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, Villa have one win in their last eight away league games, a victory at Newcastle United, with their loss at Fulham a fourth defeat in that run. They had won their last six matches against Fulham and on their last two visits to Craven Cottage.

“Today we have lost a very good opportunity. The players did everything we asked them to do but we needed to be more clinical,” Emery told TNT Sports.

“We created a few clear chances to score, but each match (in the Premier League) is very difficult.

"Fulham have good players and a good coach (Marco Silva). Maybe we needed to better occupy the spaces in their box. But some days you score, some days you don’t, like today.

“My message to the players is the same, keep going, keep being demanding, keep working.”

Fulham moved within two points of sixth spot, which could be a Champions League qualification place for next season, and at the very least have put themselves in a strong position to return to European competition for the first time in 14 years.

“We hope we can achieve Europe, three more points takes us closer to the target,” Sessegnon said. “It is not over yet, four more games and we hope we can achieve it.

“It would mean everything. My boyhood club, to be back in Europe after so many years would be a dream.”

Fulham last played in Europe when they exited in the Europa League group stage in 2012, having reached the final in 2010.