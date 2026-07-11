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Wembanyama signs multi-year contract extension with Spurs
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Wembanyama signs multi-year contract extension with Spurs

Wembanyama signs multi-year contract extension with Spurs
Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) speaks to the media after the New York Knicks defeat the Spurs during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images
Wembanyama signs multi-year contract extension with Spurs
May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dunks the ball in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game one of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
11 Jul 2026 09:00AM
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July 10 : The San Antonio Spurs have signed Frenchman Victor Wembanyama to a multi-year contract extension, the team said on Friday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

"Spurs family, I’m here to stay. Whatever it takes," the 22-year-old wrote on social media. 

Wembanyama became the youngest player to win the Defensive Player of the Year award this past season and helped guide the Spurs to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the New York Knicks in five games. 

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The first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft averaged career highs of 25 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 64 regular-season games. 

The 7-foot-4 Frenchman also recorded a league-leading 3.08 blocks per game and 1.03 steals, becoming only the seventh player in NBA history to average at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a season. 

Source: Reuters
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