West Ham co-chair Sullivan steps down over 'false' historic allegations

LONDON, June 6 : West Ham United co-chairman David Sullivan resigned from his position with immediate effect on Saturday after becoming aware of what he called "factually incorrect and entirely false, decades-old allegations" about to be published.

The 77-year-old businessman also stepped down as a director of WH Holding Limited and West Ham, who were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season.

In a lengthy personal statement, Sullivan said he had become aware that the "factually incorrect and entirely false, decades-old allegations" concerning his personal life were due to be broadcast and published.

"The false allegations levelled against me have been sensationalised by the media," Sullivan said.

"After a lifetime spent building businesses in the adult industry in which I have met thousands of women, it is sadly inevitable that a small number of improper conduct claims are being made against me.

"I categorically deny these claims."

Sullivan also declared that he would be suing the BBC for libel, along with any other media outlet that "repeats any libelous allegations."

Reuters has contacted the BBC for comment.

ALLEGATIONS UNRELATED TO WEST HAM

The club said none of the allegations relate to West Ham or any of its operations.

"Interim Chief Executive Officer Karim Virani, reporting into the current Board of Directors, will continue to be responsible for leading the club's day-to-day operations," West Ham said.

"The club will provide an update on the future structure of the Board of Directors in due course."

Sullivan described his decision to step down as "incredibly painful" but one that was required.

"None of these allegations relate to my more than 30 years in football; West Ham United has been one of the greatest passions and privileges of my life," Sullivan added.

"I care deeply about the club, its supporters, its players, its staff, and its future.

"At what is already a challenging and important time for the club, I refuse to allow personal matters concerning me to become an unnecessary distraction or a source of instability."

Following their relegation, West Ham will play in the second-tier Championship for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

"I am stepping down to apply my full energy and attention on fighting these false allegations," Sullivan said.

"I have officially engaged my legal team and we are preparing to issue legal proceedings in respect of each and every false complaint that has been made against me.

"I will be seeking full redress, legally and publicly, on every single front."