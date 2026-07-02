Wimbledon day four

July 2 : Highlights of the fourth day at Wimbledon on Thursday (times GMT):

1224 SAMSONOVA DEFEATS SHNAIDER

Last year's quarter-finalist Liudmila Samsonova, ranked 41st in the world, beat 15th seed Diana Shnaider 6-4 4-6 6-2.

Samsonova will face 21st seed Marie Bouzkova in the third round.

1214 FRITZ FIRES PAST KYPSON

Last year's semi-finalist Taylor Fritz, the sixth seed, beat American compatriot Patrick Kypson 6-2 6-2 7-5.

1203 DE MINAUR BEATS MANNARINO

Australian fifth seed Alex de Minaur clinched a dominant 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino to reach the third round.

1007 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under clear skies at the All England Club, with temperatures around 22 degrees Celsius (72 Fahrenheit).

Defending women's champion Iga Swiatek will take on former world number one Karolina Pliskova on Centre Court later in the day, while French Open champion Alexander Zverev faces France's Valentin Royer on Court One.

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PREVIEW-Zverev and Swiatek look to gain Wimbledon momentum

Princess Kate watches British hopeful Fery on Wimbledon visit

No chinks in Djokovic armour as he rolls over Tsitsipas to reach third round

Djoker Djokovic scares ball girl, then eyes McIlroy's Green Jacket

Gauff backs WTA Finals move to Indian Wells, hopes for lasting home

Former champion Krejcikova rallies past Andreeva into Wimbledon third round

Andreeva out, Gauff hangs on, Sinner and Sabalenka ease into round three

Gauff survives tense tiebreak to keep Wimbledon hopes alive

Medvedev labours into Wimbledon third round

Sabalenka channels her inner Rocky to fend off Kessler challenge

Sabalenka begs Wimbledon to let the dogs in

Osaka brings the style again to beat Gasanova in Wimbledon second round

WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON THURSDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

CENTRE COURT (Play begins at 1230 GMT)

Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) v 3-Iga Swiatek (Poland)

Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v 20-Arthur Fils (France)

Caty McNally (U.S.) v 2-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

COURT NUMBER ONE (Play begins at 1200 GMT)

Katie Swan (Britain) v 26-Madison Keys (U.S.)

Valentin Royer (France) v 2-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

15-Jakub Mensik (Czech Republic) v Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria)

COURT NUMBER TWO (Play begins at 1000 GMT)

6-Taylor Fritz (U.S.) v Patrick Kypson (U.S.)

6-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.) v Sofia Kenin (U.S.)

17-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.) v Jan Choinski (Britain)

13-Jasmine Paolini (Italy) v Viktorija Golubic (Switzerland)