Wimbledon day two

LONDON : Highlights of the second day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday (times GMT):

1233 MINAUR DOWNS BAENA

Australian Alex de Minaur, the 11th seed, came through a third-set tiebreak to beat Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena 6-2 6-2 7-6(2).

1151 PAUL CRUISES PAST MONDAY

American Tommy Paul, the 13th seed, eased past British wildcard Johannus Monday 6-4 6-4 6-2 to reach the second round.

1108 COCCIARETTO UPSETS PEGULAItaly's Elisabetta Cocciaretto registered the biggest win of her career when she knocked out American third seed Jessica Pegula 6-2 6-3 in less than an hour on Court Two.

1007 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play started under sunny skies with temperatures predicted to go past 30 degrees Celsius again after the tournament experienced its hottest ever opening day on Monday.

WIMBLEDON ORDER OF PLAY ON TUESDAY (prefix number denotes seeding)

CENTRE COURT (play begins at 1230 GMT)

17-Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) v Alexandra Eala (Philippines)

Alexandre Muller (France) v 6-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine) v 2-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

COURT NUMBER ONE (play begins at 1200 GMT)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Luca Nardi (Italy)

Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) v 10-Emma Navarro (U.S.)

4-Jack Draper (Britain) v Sebastian Baez (Argentina)

COURT NUMBER TWO (play begins at 1000 GMT)

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Italy) v 3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.)

Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 7-Lorenzo Musetti (Italy)

8-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Polina Kudermetova (Russia)

10-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Alex Bolt (Australia)