Wimbledon finalist Muchova to miss Canadian Open after minor surgery

July 19 : Wimbledon finalist Karolina Muchova said on Saturday she would miss next month's Canadian Open after undergoing minor surgery.

The 29-year-old Czech lost to compatriot Linda Noskova 6-2 5-7 6-3 in the Wimbledon final earlier this month.

It was the second Grand Slam final defeat of Muchova's career, following her loss to Poland's Iga Swiatek at the 2023 French Open.

"I had to undergo a small surgery that will keep me off the court for a few weeks. Everything went well, and I'm already working on my recovery," Muchova posted on social media.

"Sad to be missing Toronto this year. I was really looking forward to making my debut there, but recovery comes first."

The world number six has struggled with a series of injury setbacks during her career, including recurring wrist problems.

Muchova did not disclose the nature of the injury or provide a timeline for her return, but she is expected to be fit for the U.S. Open, which begins next month.