Wimbledon ready for the London temperatures to rise again

LONDON, July 3 : With the temperatures set to rise again in London, Wimbledon chiefs and accommodation organisers are making sure that the fans and players have what they need to keep cool.

On the heels of the heatwave last week, which broke British records for June at around 37 degrees Celsius (98 degrees Fahrenheit), the second week of the tournament is forecast to see temperatures climb again to at least 30 C after the championships opened in the mid-20s.

With many of the stands in the glare of the sun for much of the day, the All England Club said it had increased communication to spectators about how to prepare for hot weather, including calls to take time in the shade and wear hats.

Around the grounds in southwest London, it has also increased water points to help fans keep hydrated.

On court, the tournament's heat rule allows players to request a 10-minute break, or 15 minutes for wheelchair events, at certain times if the heat stress index reaches 30.1 C or above.

AIRCON IN DEMAND

As well as adaptations on site, the players also need to tame the heat in their accommodation during the tournament.

The soaring temperatures last week prompted a last-minute scramble for air-conditioning units from players staying in private rental homes as they prepared for the championships, said Joanna Doniger, who has been running Tennis London, a luxury accommodation agency, for more than 34 years.

“It happened a lot last week. Players rang me last Tuesday and said could we have air conditioning units and I had to say the company (we rent from) has run out. At least 20 players did not receive one and had to use fans instead,” she said.

However, she said those concerns were likely to fade in the second week as the remaining players would already be well-equipped.

Tennis London manages around 250 properties around Wimbledon and matches some of the sport's biggest names with private homes within a 20 minute walk of the All England Club. The agency also caters for media outlets and sponsors.

With the larger properties commanding prices of up to £25,000 ($33,365) a week during the tournament, aircon is not the only requirement from players.

"The properties must have WiFi, a large TV set and big beds that are very comfortable," Doniger said.

Superstition also plays a part in which homes the competitors choose.

"If they've done well in a tournament in a house then they will probably want that same house again," she said. "If they haven't, they don't want to see those four corners ever again."

($1 = 0.7493 pounds)