Wimbledon women's draw blasted open as Swiatek and Rybakina crash

LONDON, July 4 : Two gaping holes were blasted into the women's draw at Wimbledonon Saturday as defending champion Iga Swiatek was outplayed by Filipino crowd-pleaser Alexandra Eala and second seed Elena Rybakina was sent packing by Belgian Elise Mertens.

Disgruntled Polish third seed Swiatek lost a titanic first-set battle that lasted almost 90 minutes and had no answer to a fearless Eala after that as she lost 7‑6(9) 6-2.

Rybakina, the 2022 champion who doubled her Grand Slam tally this year by winning the Australian Open, also fell away badly after a close first set, going down 7-6(4) 6-1 to Mertens who has reached the last 16 for the fourth time.

"Definitely I need to analyse and change something, because it's not working," said Rybakina, for whom a run to the quarter-final here could have seen her become world number one.

There was American disappointment on the day of the nation's 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence as Serena Williams, one of its greatest ever athletes, withdrew from her eagerly-awaited doubles with sister Venus because of injury.

In an Instagram post Williams, who returned to the tournament after a four-year absence but lost to Maya Joint in the singles, said she was "heartbroken to have to withdraw."

There was U.S. success as qualifier Ashlyn Krueger enjoyed a comprehensive 6-3 6-2 victory over Ukraine's Daria Snigur but 23rd seed Emma Navarro went out to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in three sets.

The shocks did not continue to the men's draw where second seed and newly-crowned French Open champion Alexander Zverev maintained his impressive start with a 6-2 7-6(4) 6-4 victory over American Marcos Giron.

Italy's French Open runner-up Flavio Cobolli lost the opening set 6-0 against Russia's Karen Khachanov but rallied to win in five 0-6 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-2 6-2.

ITALIAN SUCCESS

With defending champion Jannik Sinner already through and Matteo Berrettini in action later on Centre Court against Grigor Dimitrov and Lorenzo Sonego up against Taylor Fritz, Italy could have four men in the last-16 of a Grand Slam for the first time since the 1947 French Open.

Ninth seed Cobolli will face Australian Alex de Minaur next after he beat American Zachary Svajda 6-2 5-7 6-2 6-4.

Eala, seeded 29, became the first player from the Philippines to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam this week and has a message in Tagalog etched on her Nike cap which translates as "once it grows, it cannot be stopped".

That motto will now be tested by 13th seed Jasmine Paolini after the 2024 runner-up thrashed Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-1 6-2.

"For someone who grew up in the Philippines ... I went to training with my brother and my grandfather every day after school with my ruffled socks and my light-up shoes and chubby cheeks, so ... to her, this is everything," Eala told an enchanted Centre Court crowd.

"But because I'm emotional does not mean I'm satisfied, so yeah, okay, next round. Let's go."

She went toe-to-toe with Swiatek in a gripping first set and saved a set point in the tiebreak as her opponent netted a forehand - the Pole laughing sarcastically and shouting at her entourage in the stands.

Eala remained composed in the second set as she sprinted clear and held her nerve to claim a famous win.

While Eala's joy was uncontained, six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek slumped off trying to digest another disappointing loss.

"Honestly, I don't care anymore about the results. I've been so focused on them that it's hard to continue like that," she told reporters later. "So I'm really trying to let it go."