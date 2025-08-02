Ledecky sees off McIntosh in epic 800m freestyle showdown at World Aquatics Championships

Katie Ledecky showed she is still the gold standard in the 800m freestyle after ending Summer McIntosh's bid for five individual titles while fending off Australian surprise package Lani Pallister at the World Aquatics Championships on Saturday (Aug 2).

American Ledecky had to fight all the way in a thrilling three-way battle to secure her seventh world title in the event and 23rd overall in a time of 8:05.62 at the World Aquatics Championships Arena in Kallang.

With three gold medals in the bag and grinding through a huge programme, McIntosh mounted a brave challenge and took the lead with 100m to go as fans roared in the stands.

But Ledecky found another gear to snatch back the lead, then rode home with the gallant Pallister (8:05.98) pushing her to the finish.

"I kind of figured it was going to be more than just Summer," said Ledecky.

"Definitely the fastest field in the 800 ever ... I'm happy I could come out on top."

McIntosh, who finished 1.67 seconds behind Ledecky, had hoped to match Michael Phelps' feat of winning five individual gold medals at a single world championships.

But the 18-year-old Canadian can finish off a brilliant campaign with gold in the 400m individual medley (IM) on the final day of the Championships on Sunday.