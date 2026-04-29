World Boxing allows Russian, Belarusian boxers to compete as neutrals

April 29 : Russian and Belarusian boxers will be allowed to compete as neutral athletes, World Boxing said on Tuesday, aligning with the International Olympic Committee's stance adopted after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Under the policy, athletes from the two countries will compete as Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN), without national flags, anthems, logos or uniforms, and will be subject to a vetting process.

The move follows a decision by World Boxing's executive board in March to approve membership applications from the Russian and Belarusian boxing federations, clearing the way for their athletes to compete in the events.

The AIN procedure will apply across all age-group competitions organised by World Boxing, European Boxing and international events run by national federations, and will also cover coaches, support staff and team officials.

World Boxing said the procedure took immediate effect, with its secretary general formally notifying the Russian and Belarusian boxing federations of how the measures will be implemented.