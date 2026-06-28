Austria draw with Algeria in World Cup thriller to progress and send Iran home

KANSAS CITY, Missouri: Austria and Algeria played out a thrilling 3-3 draw on Saturday (Jun 27), a result that perfectly suited both sides, sending them into the World Cup last 32 and ending Iran's hopes of reaching the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams.

The prospect of a mutually beneficial result dominated the build-up, with both sides kicking off with three points and needing only a draw to advance. But there was nothing routine about a Group J finale that exploded into life in stoppage time with two goals and a frantic finish.

The drama reached its peak deep in added time when Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez sparked wild celebrations with what he thought was the winner, only for Austria to launch one final attack and level through Sasa Kalajdzic's header in the 96th minute, seconds after he came off the bench.

Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" fittingly blared over the Kansas City Stadium loudspeakers after the final whistle as players from both teams celebrated qualification.

"To be honest, I have no words right now for what happened in the last 90 seconds," Austria coach Ralf Rangnick said.

"I don’t think I’ve ever experienced anything like it, and probably most others haven’t either - being 3-2 down. Regulation time was basically already over and then, with the substitution, we somehow got back into the game. Incredible."

A second-string Argentina side beat Jordan 3-1 having already topped the group, while Austria finished second and will face Spain in the knockout stage. Algeria advanced as one of the best third-placed sides and will meet Switzerland.

The match also carried echoes of one of the World Cup's most notorious controversies, coming 44 years after the "Disgrace of Gijon", when Austria's 1-0 win over West Germany in 1982 eliminated Algeria and changed the tournament forever.

However, few could argue that the two teams were playing for a draw in Saturday's back-and-forth thriller.