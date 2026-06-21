World Cup baby joy for Norway's Ostigard

June 20 : Days after scoring in Norway's 4-1 win over Iraq, Norway defender Leo Ostigard has become a father, following the birth of his first child over FaceTime as he continues his World Cup campaign with the squad.

Ostigard, who has been receiving parenting tips from teammate Erling Haaland, provided long-distance support to his partner Aurora Eidmann as she gave birth to their son on Friday.

"I'm completely exhausted myself, it was absolutely amazing. She did so well, there wasn't much I could say, I just had to help her work and get him out. I'm proud, amazing," the 26-year-old said in a video published by the Norwegian FA on its social media channels.

"When I saw him for the first time, I was blown away. It's absolutely insane. I'm so happy and proud. It's definitely the greatest thing I've ever experienced," he told reporters.

Ostigard told reporters that shortly after his son was born, the family's peace was broken by a knock on his hotel room door.

"Four lads came jumping into the room. It was probably Sander (Berge), Erling (Haaland) and Joergen (Strand Larsen)," Ostigard said.

Norway play Senegal in Group I at the New York/New Jersey Stadium on Monday.

"I think it makes me a little more relaxed, that everything has gone well, because you never know. Now it's just joy and I'm very happy that things are good, and that my boy is out," Ostigard said.