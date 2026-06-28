England beat Panama 2-0 to enter World Cup knockout rounds as group winners

NEW JERSEY: Jude Bellingham dragged England out of a rainy New Jersey grind on Saturday (Jun 27), scoring one goal and creating another for Harry Kane as Thomas Tuchel's side beat Panama 2-0 to top Group L and avoid a nervy route through the World Cup knockout phase.

England finished with seven points, ahead of Croatia on six, after their 2-1 win against Ghana, who ended on four. Panama lost all three matches and finished bottom. England will play one of the eight best third-placed teams in the round of 32.

After a flat first half and a frustrating hour in which England dominated possession without cutting Panama open, Bellingham finally forced the breakthrough in the 62nd minute.

Bukayo Saka's corner from the left dropped into a crowded box, where Bellingham, despite being held by a defender, wrestled enough space to stab a left-footed finish past goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera.

Five minutes later, Bellingham took charge again on the left and clipped in a cross for Kane, who rose above his marker to head home. It was Kane's 11th World Cup goal for England, moving him past Gary Lineker's mark of 10 and making him the country's all-time leading scorer at World Cups.

The goal transformed the mood at the New York New Jersey Stadium, where anxious England supporters who had spent much of the afternoon biting their nails were soon singing along to Bon Jovi during the hydration break.

"A solid performance again, against a side with fast, tricky players," Kane told broadcaster ITV.

"They had little moments but overall we controlled it pretty well. First half maybe a little bit sloppy in the final third, got better in the second half. Would have liked to see out the game a little bit easier.

"Overall just a good win. Another proud one (record) to reach, let's hope it's not the last instalment."