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World Cup grind beginning to take its toll on Norway squad, says coach
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World Cup grind beginning to take its toll on Norway squad, says coach

World Cup grind beginning to take its toll on Norway squad, says coach

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Brazil v Norway - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 5, 2026 Norway coach Stale Solbakken celebrates after the match as Norway qualify for the quarter finals of the World Cup REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

08 Jul 2026 09:23AM
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July 7 : Norway coach Stale Solbakken said some of his players have been feeling under the weather ahead of their World Cup quarter-final against England on Saturday, as a month of travel, training and high-pressure games begins to take its toll on the squad. 

Striker Jorgen Strand Larsen is one of those dealing with health issues, Solbakken added. 

"We've really only had Jorgen who has had a fever, but then there's been a bit of coughing and rasping scattered throughout," Solbakken told reporters. "But there's air conditioning, flights, changing rooms and all that.

"There's 50 people (in Norway's travelling party), so it would be strange if something or other didn't crop up."

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Marcus Holmgren Pedersen missed the 2-1 win over Brazil in the round of 16 due to illness, though Solbakken thought the pressure of the World Cup experience may also have affected the 25-year-old.

"I think, without being a doctor, that it's a combination of the boy being young, he's come to the World Cup and thought, 'I'm going to be a backup for Julian (Ryerson)', he's had two games and played great," Solbakken explained. 

"He's got a lot of stimulation, his head is full, his body is full of impressions, and then the system collapses a bit."

Source: Reuters
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