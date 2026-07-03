Portugal advance in World Cup thanks to last-gasp Ramos winner

Perisic had stunned the Portuguese by slotting the ball under the advancing Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 53rd minute.

Within minutes, Ronaldo had the ball in the net after controlling a long pass, but his effort was disallowed for offside.

But Portugal got level when Renato Veiga was grabbed by Croatia's Nikola Vlasic in the penalty area and after a VAR check, the referee pointed to the spot.

Ronaldo stepped up to convert the penalty with ease, hitting the ball straight down the middle of the goal and pumping his fists with joy afterwards.

In a pulsating game, Manchester City forward Mateo Kovacic's low shot was pushed onto a post by 'keeper Costa's fingertips.

Still Croatia pushed and Peta Sucic had the ball in the net but the assistant referee's flag was up for a clear offside.

Ronaldo was withdrawn in the 81st minute to allow Ruben Neves to come on.

Croatia continued to create more chances than their opponents and Mario Pasalic came so close to winning the game with a header at the far post, but it bounced just wide.

But when Ramos connected, the net bulged, and Portugal were through.