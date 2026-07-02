US keep World Cup dream alive with gutsy win over Bosnia

SANTA CLARA, California: Ten-man United States roared into the last 16at the World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Bosnia on Wednesday (Jul 1), ending a 24-year wait for a knockout-stage win to keep alive hopes of an American dream run in soccer's global showpiece.

In a dramatic high-tempo game in the San Francisco Bay Area, Folarin Balogun scored near halftime, then was sent off after the break, with Malik Tillman finding the net with a free kick late on to spark euphoria in a partisan arena of red, white and blue.

It was a physical encounter where luck was not always on the side of the hosts, with Balogun and Christian Pulisic having goals ruled out. Balogun was stunned after being dismissed for a serious foul on Tarik Muharemovic that seemed to be accidental.

Bosnia had barely threatened and looked content defending compactly and hoofing long balls upfield. But they switched up gears with the numerical advantage to press for an equaliser before Tillman came to the rescue eight minutes from time.