Vinicius fires Brazil into World Cup knockouts with 3-0 win over Scotland

MIAMI: Brazil sambaed their way into the World Cup knockout stages with a commanding 3-0 win over Scotland on Wednesday (Jun 24), as Vinicius Jr netted twice and Neymar made his first appearance in a Brazil shirt in nearly three years.

The victory came before a full house at the Miami Stadium, where 64,478 fans watched Carlo Ancelotti's side top the group with seven points, while Morocco finished second with a 4-2 win over Haiti and also advanced to the last 32.

Vinicius has scored in every game so far and the 25-year-old has four goals in the tournament to find himself in elite company, going level with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland while he sits one goal behind Lionel Messi.

"We played well, it was much like the match against Haiti (a 3-0 win). It was a more complete performance and we're pleased," Ancelotti said.

"Now comes the best bit ... There were lots of positives, we didn't concede a goal. Neymar's introduction is important and could help us a great deal."

BRAZIL SCORE INSIDE SEVEN MINUTES

Scotland boss Steve Clarke had predicted Brazil would attack from the outset and the South Americans needed seven minutes to prove him right and go 1-0 up when Scott McKenna failed to clear the ball, allowing Rayan to nick it and find Vinicius unmarked.

As goalkeeper Angus Gunn scrambled to stop him, the Real Madrid forward simply took one touch to move the ball past him and tap it into an empty net as the fans in yellow erupted.

Brazil nearly made it 2-0 before the first hydration break when Vinicius nicked the ball off Jack Hendry to score, but Scotland earned a reprieve after a VAR check and the goal was overturned for a foul by the Brazilian.

That remained the theme in the first half, with Brazil being more combative while Scotland failed to capitalise on set-pieces as they finished the half with no shots on target.