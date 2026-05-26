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Zee Entertainment in talks with FIFA on World Cup broadcast rights in India
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Zee Entertainment in talks with FIFA on World Cup broadcast rights in India

Zee Entertainment in talks with FIFA on World Cup broadcast rights in India

May 25, 2026; Toronto, ON, CAN; FIFA World Cup is displayed during the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola at Nathan Phillips Square. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

26 May 2026 10:44PM (Updated: 27 May 2026 12:39AM)
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May 26 : India's Zee Entertainment is in talks with FIFA to stream and broadcast the 2026 World Cup in the country, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. 

• The announcement, which provided no financial details, comes as talks between a Reliance-Disney joint venture and the football body are at a deadlock, just weeks before the tournament kicks off on June 11.

• FIFA, which had initially sought $100 million for broadcast rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups in India, was last looking for no less than about $60 ​million, Reuters had reported.

• The expected amount still far exceeds the $20 million offered by Reliance-Disney, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance.

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• Sony also held talks but decided not to make an offer for FIFA rights for India.

• FIFA has concluded ​agreements with broadcasters in more than 180 territories globally, it said previously.

• Zee Entertainment disclosed its talks with FIFA as part of its launch of Unite8 Sports, a dedicated portfolio of sports channels to strengthen its sports offerings to consumers.

• India accounted for 2.9 per cent of the global linear TV reach of the World Cup in 2022.

Source: Reuters
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