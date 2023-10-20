Singapore's Zeng Jian wins first World Table Tennis singles title

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Zeng Jian claimed her first World Table Tennis (WTT) singles title on Thursday (Oct 19) with a victory over Anna Hursey of Wales in the final of the WTT Feeder Doha II tournament.

Zeng, the world number 64, beat her 163rd-ranked opponent 3-0 (11-6, 11-5 and 11-5) at the Aspire Ladies Sports Hall in the Qatari capital.

The reigning SEA Games women's singles champion kicked off her campaign on Tuesday with a 3-0 win against South Korea's Choi Seoyeon in the round of 32.

This was followed by a hard-fought 3-2 victory over China's Gao Yuxin in the round of 16 the next day. Later that day, Zeng recorded another 3-0 win as she beat Italy's Giorgia Piccolin in the quarter-finals.

On Thursday morning, she secured her place in the final with a 3-1 win against Huang Yi-hua of Chinese Taipei in the semis.

According to the WTT website, WTT Feeder Doha II singles winners take home US$550 (S$755) in prize money and rack up 125 ranking points.

A stepping stone to the main WTT Series, the WTT Feeder Series features rising stars and local and regional players, as well as players who have dropped out of the WTT Series as a result of form, career breaks or injury.

This was the second WTT Feeder tournament played in Doha this year, with the first taking place in January.