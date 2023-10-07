'Successful' Asian Games for Singapore, but room for improvement likes of table tennis, badminton: Top sports official
HANGZHOU: Singapore's Asian Games outing was a "successful" one, but sports such as table tennis and badminton will need analyse how they can make a step up from doing well at the SEA Games level, said Singapore Sports Institute (SSI) chief Su Chun Wei on Saturday (Oct 7).
"This, in my view, is a successful Asian Games for Team Singapore and we have continued to set new highs," said Dr Su at a Games wrap up press conference.
"Many of these performances that we have witnessed here in Hangzhou have inspired the Singapore spirit and united the people of Singapore together."
As of Saturday morning, Singapore's athletes have earned three gold, six silver and six bronze medals.
Singapore's sprint queen Shanti Pereira took gold in the women's 200m, while there were victories for Maximilian Maeder (men's formula kite) and Ryan Lo (men's ILCA 7).
"It is worthy to note that most of these medals were from Olympic events and sports. This demonstrates that we have the ability and strength and depth of capability to win beyond SEA Games at the Asian and world level," said Dr Su.
"I trust that the inspiring performances of our medalists here at the Asian Games will continue to spur Team Singapore towards being bold to dream and to win."
At the same time, there are sports with prior success at the SEA Games level which must to continue improve to be successful at the Asian Games level, he added. These include fencing, table tennis, badminton, shooting and hockey.
"For example, the badminton team (is) preparing for Paris (2024) and we could have done much better," said Dr Su, who reiterated the presence of external factors such as the tournament draw.
"I hope - we still have time - that this campaign at the Asian level refocuses our mind on those sports have an ambition to do better."
Such sports will now need to take a "deep analysis" of what tactics and strategies did not work so well against close competitors, he added.
PUTTING "CONTEXT" TO PERFORMANCES
While several of Singapore's teams were on the receiving end of heavy defeats, they have remained competitive against heavyweight opponents, said SNOC secretary-general Chris Chan.
"(One of) the selection criteria is based on sixth placing (at the last Games)," he said. "I look at 427 (athletes) who qualified for it (the Games) as a very positive sign, and this is also backed by our young debutants who made it to the quarterfinal stage or top six."
Singapore finished with four golds, four silver and 14 bronzes at the last edition of the Games held four years ago.
A combination of factors have resulted in the dip in the number of medals, including the exclusion of sports which Singapore is traditionally strong in, and an improvement in the region's sporting level, said Dr Su.
While Team Singapore has "consistently" upped its game over the years, competitors at the Asian level have also improved at a quicker rate, he added.
Dr Su added that it is important to "put context" to performances such as the number of fourth place finishes for Singapore at the Games.
"We are close and we can close that gap," said Dr Su, who used swimming as an example.
"It is not easy for the athletes to come so close. And at this moment in time, it is really the fortitude that will bring them forward, and the support given by all of us including the larger Singapore is crucial for future successes."
There have also been 36 national records and 14 personal best milestones with one more day of competition to go, said the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) in a press release on Saturday.
Singapore currently ranks 19 out of 45 National Olympic Committees (NOC) and as the fifth Southeast Asian NOC at the Games.
Of Singapore's 427 athletes, 334 of them made their Asiad debut. Athletes competed in 32 sports with six sports contributing to the medal tally.
"Overall our performance at the Asian Games demonstrates the effectiveness of Singapore's sport development framework to continue to generate cohorts of younger athletes across sporting events," said Dr Su.
"And we endeavour to continue to develop them to unlock their potential, to come back stronger and better at the next Games."