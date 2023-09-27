Silver for Jowen Lim at Asian Games as Singapore wushu exponents continue strong showing

HANGZHOU: After missing out on an Asian Games medal by the finest of margins (0.01) five years ago, there would be no denying Jowen Lim this time as he clinched silver in the men’s daoshu and gunshu all-round event on Wednesday (Sep 27).

At the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre, the Singaporean, who was one of Singapore's two flagbearers at the meet, scored a combined total of 19.476 to finish behind China’s Chang Zhizhao (19.626). Indonesia's Seraf Naro Siregar took third place with a total of 19.466.

This is Singapore’s second wushu medal at this Asian Games.

On Monday, Kimberly Ong won a bronze in the women’s changquan event, with Macao's Li Yi taking gold and Hong Kong's Liu Xuxu clinching silver.

The Games were officially opened by China's President Xi Jinping on Saturday night, after being delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.