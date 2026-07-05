Logo
Logo

Sport

Zverev reaches fourth round at Wimbledon again, now wants more
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Zverev reaches fourth round at Wimbledon again, now wants more

Zverev reaches fourth round at Wimbledon again, now wants more
Jul 4, 2026; London, United Kingdom; Alexander Zverev (GER) reacts after match point against Marcos Giron (USA) (not pictured) on day six of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Zverev reaches fourth round at Wimbledon again, now wants more
Jul 4, 2026; London, United Kingdom; Alexander Zverev (GER) waves to the crowd after his match against Marcos Giron (USA) (not pictured) on day six of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Zverev reaches fourth round at Wimbledon again, now wants more
Jul 4, 2026; London, United Kingdom; Alexander Zverev (GER) (L) shakes hands with Marcos Giron (USA) (R) at the net after their match on day six of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Zverev reaches fourth round at Wimbledon again, now wants more
Jul 4, 2026; London, United Kingdom; Alexander Zverev (GER) hits a backhand against Marcos Giron (USA) (not pictured) on day six of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Zverev reaches fourth round at Wimbledon again, now wants more
Jul 4, 2026; London, United Kingdom; Alexander Zverev (GER) serves against Marcos Giron (USA) (not pictured) on day six of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
05 Jul 2026 01:49AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON, July 4 : Men's second seed Alexander Zverev reached the last 16 at Wimbledon for the fourth time on Saturday as belief grows that this time the German is ready to make his mark on grass.

Zverev, still on cloud nine after claiming his long-awaited maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open, breezed past Marcos Giron 6-2 7-6(4) 6-4 on Court One.

The 29-year-old has never gone past the fourth round at the All England Club and admits that grass remains his weakest surface, although he has made confident noises this week.

After dropping a set against Alexander Blockx in the opening round, he has been untroubled with the dry, hard conditions clearly to the liking of the big server.

Things could get tougher in the next round though for Zverev as he will be up against powerful Czech 13th seed Jiri Lehecka.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement