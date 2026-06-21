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Japan rout Tunisia 4-0 in World Cup's 1,000th match
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Japan rout Tunisia 4-0 in World Cup's 1,000th match

Japan are the first Asian side to score four goals in a World Cup match.

Japan rout Tunisia 4-0 in World Cup's 1,000th match

Japan's Ayase Ueda and Tunisia's Mohamed Ben Hamida fight for the ball during the 2026 World Cup Group F football match between Tunisia and Japan at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico, on June 20, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Julio Cesar Aguilar)

21 Jun 2026 02:22PM
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MONTERREY, Mexico: Japan delivered a commanding 4-0 win over Tunisia in the World Cup's 1,000th match on Saturday (Jun 20)) to move to the brink of the knockout stages, while the North Africans were eliminated after a second successive defeat in Group F.

Daichi Kamada opened the scoring after four minutes, bundling home Keito Nakamura's low cross from close range, before Ayase Ueda doubled Japan's lead in the 30th minute with a fierce low drive into the far corner.

Japan stayed in control after the break and Ueda set up Junya Ito for their third with a lofted pass before heading in his second of the night from a deep cross, making Japan the first Asian side to score four goals in a World Cup match.

Japan join the Netherlands on four points, with Tunisia, playing their first game under new coach Herve Renard after a 5-1 loss to Sweden, becoming the tournament's third eliminated side, joining Haiti and Turkey.

Subscribe to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and catch all 104 matches live on mewatch. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for more details.

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Source: Reuters/sz

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World Cup 2026 Japan Tunisia
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