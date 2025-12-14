Swimming: Letitia Sim seals breaststroke hat-trick at 2025 SEA Games, Amanda Lim regains 50m freestyle crown
Letitia Sim won the 50, 100m and 200m events at this year's SEA Games.
SINGAPORE: Singapore's national swimmers brought home four gold medals, along with two silvers and one bronze on Sunday (Dec 14) at the 33rd SEA Games.
Letitia Sim added another gold medal to her collection as she successfully defended her women's 200m breaststroke crown, breaking her own Games record with a time of 2:27.37.
She is the first swimmer to lay claim to gold medals in the three breaststroke distances – 50m, 100m and 200m – at a SEA Games.
Nicole Tay, 19, finished fifth with a time of 2:34.53.
In the women's 50m freestyle, Amanda Lim won gold and set a new Games record with a time of 25.03s.
It is her first gold medal in this event since 2019, after finishing second in the last two editions of the Games.
Quah Ting Wen, the holder of the previous Games record, finished fourth with 25.42s.
Teong Tzen Wei (23.24s) and Quah Zheng Wen (23.57s) grabbed the gold and silver medals respectively in the men's 50m butterfly.
Teong last won gold in this event in 2022, before getting silver in the 2023 edition of the Games.
The men's 200m breaststroke event saw Chan Chun Ho claim the silver medal - his third of the Games - with a time of 2:14.82, while Maximillian Ang (2:15.56) took home bronze.
The men's team of Ardi Azman, Jonathan Tan, Mikkel Lee and Quah Zheng Wen retained Singapore's 4x100m freestyle relay crown with a time of 3:16.65 – a new Games record.
In the women's 4x200m freestyle relay, the team of Gan Ching Hwee, Ashley Lim, Victoria Lim and Quah Jing Wen finished fourth, but Gan's split of 1:59.10 was a new Games and national record.
