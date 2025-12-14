Swimming: Letitia Sim seals breaststroke hat-trick at 2025 SEA Games, Amanda Lim regains 50m freestyle crown

SINGAPORE: Singapore's national swimmers brought home four gold medals, along with two silvers and one bronze on Sunday (Dec 14) at the 33rd SEA Games.

Letitia Sim added another gold medal to her collection as she successfully defended her women's 200m breaststroke crown, breaking her own Games record with a time of 2:27.37.

She is the first swimmer to lay claim to gold medals in the three breaststroke distances – 50m, 100m and 200m – at a SEA Games.

Nicole Tay, 19, finished fifth with a time of 2:34.53.