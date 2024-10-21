‘Climate change requires us to do it faster’: Global body flags risks of missing 2030 renewable energy target

MASSIVE EXPANSION OF RENEWABLE POWER

“Renewables are the cheaper and more convenient way to generate power. So the case is there, but we need to overcome the structural barrier for making (the adoption of renewables) happen,” said Mr La Camera on Monday (Oct 21).

“This will happen. No one will stop this. The problem is that climate change requires us to do it faster.”

He was speaking to CNA’s Asia Now on the sidelines of the Singapore International Energy Week summit, which brings together professionals, policymakers and analysts to share best practices within the global energy space.

To meet global goals and limit global warming to 1.5 degree Celsius under the Paris Agreement, installed renewable capacity will have to grow from 3.9 terawatts currently to 11.2 terawatts by 2030, said IRENA. This means that an additional 7.3 terawatts are required in less than six years.

This is despite an unprecedented growth in renewable energy deployment last year.

Renewables are the fastest-growing source of power worldwide, with global renewable capacity in 2023 representing a record 14 per cent jump from 2022.