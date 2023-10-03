‘Challenge of decarbonisation is immense’, says former US energy secretary Moniz

There is an urgent need to close up the infrastructure gap for decarbonisation in many countries, including the United States, said observers.

This comes as the global community considers tripling global renewable energy capacity by 2030 to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degree Celsius under the Paris Agreement and avert the worst effects of climate change.

“In the United States and in other parts of the world, the infrastructure may be the pacing item,” said former US secretary of energy Ernest Moniz in an exclusive interview with CNA.

Pacing items are central to an organisation's ability to perform its mission.