Trump administration to dissolve key climate research agency

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration said on Tuesday evening (Dec 16) it will dissolve a key federal climate science research centre in Colorado, its latest effort to defund such research.

Ross Vought, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, said the administration will break up the National Centre for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder, which conducts earth systems scientific research, saying the facility "is one of the largest sources of climate alarmism in the country."

"A comprehensive review is underway & any vital activities such as weather research will be moved to another entity or location," Vought wrote in a post on X on Tuesday night.

The move is the Trump administration's latest effort to gut US research related to climate change as well as federal agencies that have previously worked on climate-related research and greenhouse gas regulations.

The administration has proposed a US$1.33 billion, or 28 per cent cut to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s operations, research, and facilities budget this year, and a 75 per cent cut to its Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research (OAR), which would eliminate the agency's core climate science work.