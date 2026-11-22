ANTALYA: The COP31 presidency proposed an eleventh-hour deal Sunday (Nov 22) that again omitted explicit mentions of fossil fuels, failing to resolve a major obstacle to agreement at global climate talks in Turkey.

A revised deal published deep into overtime at COP31 keeps a call to electrify the global economy but makes no mention of fossil fuels despite fierce backlash when they were stripped from an earlier proposal.

Nations have struggled to reconcile differences at the annual negotiations, which come against a difficult backdrop of soaring energy prices and geopolitical tensions stemming from the war in Iran.

A deadlock over fossil fuels - the main driver of global warming and a flashpoint at the annual climate talks -- has threatened to derail a final deal in Antalya.

The revised proposal by COP31 co-hosts Turkey and Australia alludes to a previous agreement reached in 2023 to shift from fossil fuels but stops short of naming them explicitly.

It does retain a proposal to boost the share of electricity in total final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035 alongside efforts to expand the use of "clean energy".

Facing pressure over fossil fuels, Turkey and Australia had pitched "electrification" as a way to cut heat-trapping emissions and bolster energy security.

But critics said the push to replace technologies that burn fossil fuels directly - like diesel cars and gas heating - with electric alternatives should be powered by renewable energy.

The text also calls for "accelerating" carbon capture and storage - a contentious technology championed by the fossil fuel industry.

Its inclusion in a previous draft faced staunch opposition from countries that point to its high cost and meagre record in cutting emissions.