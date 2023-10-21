IN FOCUS: How a devastating oil spill has sparked new fears about Southeast Asia’s gas 'feeding frenzy’

Authorities have declared the emergency over and the clean-up operations a success. Yet, it is not clear how long the impacts will last.

“There's no such thing as 100 per cent instantly clean,” Commander Geronimo Tuvilla, of the Philippine Coast Guard in Southern Tagalog, told CNA.

Legal recourse is still being pursued by Pola’s Mayor Cruz on behalf of her community. She wants the ship’s owner - RDC Reield Marine Services - to compensate for damages.

More broadly, she also wants bans on oil and chemical tankers from passing through the conservation corridor, or at the very least, much more thorough scrutiny and inspections of such vessels and their operators.

Pamalakaya, a national federation of fishermen's organisations in the Philippines, supports such measures and would not oppose making the Verde Island Passage a protected marine area, as long as fishing is not totally banned in the area.

“We think there is a threat of destruction to the Verde Island Passage. When tankers that are full of oil sink, then it really is very alarming,” said Mr Fernando Hicap, the group’s chairman.

The MT Princess Empress was one of 11 oil spill incidents in the first eight months of 2023 in the Southern Tagalog and Bicol Region alone. It is the most number of annual incidents recorded this century in the area.

Mr Abad from DOE said that the companies transporting LNG and other chemicals have the experience, funds and personnel to lower the risk of future incidents.



“Accidents happen every now and then. Of course, it's not absolute that you can actually avoid them 100 per cent,” he said.

The lingering impacts and the chance of a repeat disaster are tough truths to swallow in Pola.

Given the earmarked expansion of fossil-gas infrastructure around Batangas, Mayor Cruz may not get all the restrictions and recourse that she and her community are after.

“We are just trying to make the best of what happened because our environment has already been destroyed,” she said.

“I have no problems with development. But responsibility must always accompany development.”

Additional reporting by Aiah Fernandez.